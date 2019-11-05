40,000 teachers on streets

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

LACK of adequate funding to recruit and build more schools in the country has created a deficit of 65,000 teachers, Minister of General Education David Mabumba has said.

Mr Mabumba said about 40,000 teachers are currently on the labour market awaiting deployment.

He said the annual budget of K500 million only allows for the recruitment of 5,000 teachers, prompting Government to set criteria of recruiting those who graduate earlier CLICK TO READ MORE