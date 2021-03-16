40,000 reap from FQM conservation farming

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 40,000 farmers in North-Western Province have benefited from First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s conservation farming programme from 2010 to date through increased output and income.

Currently, yields have increased from an average of seven to eight 50-kilogramme bags per lima to between 30 to 50 bags.

Kansanshi Mining Plc public relations manager Godfrey Msiska said the firm has been prompted to undertake the programme to empower people in communities around the mine with a skill to improve their livelihood.

Mr Msiska said in an interview recently that the firm has provided farmers with training in conservation farming, which has boosted their output compared to conventional farming methods they used previously.

"We started with seven farmers under the programme in 2010, and following the positive outcome in terms of yields, more came to join. This programme is meant to create an alternative source of livelihood for people around the area because previously everyone wanted to be