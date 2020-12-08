4,000 to benefit from Japanese water project

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Japanese Government has given a grant worth US$115,648 to Undikumbukile Project Zambia for the rehabilitation of the water supply system for the Katombora community in Kazungula district.

Chargé D’Affaires Ad interim at the Japanese Embassy in Lusaka Sugiura Toshio said the project will benefit 3,800 in Katombora, Maluka, Mushekwa, and surrounding communities.

Speaking during the signing ceremony yesterday, Mr Sugiura said Undikumbukile will implement the 12-month project, which is expected to reduce water-borne and infectious diseases by improving access to safe drinking water around the Katombora area.

“The project will help 800 residences and 3,000 people access safe drinking water,” he said.

Undikumbukile Project Zambia has been serving the Katombora community by providing educational and vocational support to juveniles as well as