4,000 ghost workers exposed

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A RECENT government payroll clean-up exercise on the Copperbelt has established that 4,000 civil servants are unaccounted for while K60 million is lost monthly through fraudulent management of the payroll.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said the payroll clean-up exercise was done last month by the Public Service Management Division, Accountant General’s office, service commissions and Smart Zambia Institute.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/