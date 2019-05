MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

OVER 400 workers of China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation (CCECC) will lose employment this year following the company’s decision to cut down on human resource.

This was revealed yesterday when Kitwe and Kalulushi district commissioners Binwell Mpundu and Kenny Siachisumo paid an impromptu visit to the company after former employees complained about their delayed terminal benefits. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/