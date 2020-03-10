400 trained in coronavirus emergency response

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

OVER 400 health personnel have been trained in emergency response in view of the coronavirus, which has affected over 80 countries worldwide, Zambia National Public Health Institute director Victor Mukonka has said.

Dr Mukonka said the trained personnel are from all districts across the country.

He said the fact that the country has not recorded any case of coronavirus does not mean its response should relax CLICK TO READ MORE