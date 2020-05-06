400 mine jobs on the line

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ABOUT 400 jobs are at risk of being lost in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt following Lubambe Copper Mine’s decision to terminate its contracts with two major service providers.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe said in an interview yesterday that the union is aware that Lubambe Copper Mine has notified Redpath and Reliant about its decision to terminate their contracts.

This means that about 400 workers will lose jobs if the mining company goes ahead to terminate contracts of the two companies.

"Yes, they have sent a notice to terminate contracts for Redpath and Reliant. If they terminate, 400 workers will be affected