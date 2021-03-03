400 health workers to be recruited

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO BOOST Zambia’s response to coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has been granted treasury authority to recruit close to 400 medical workers, including doctors and nurses.

And in its quest to improve service delivery, Government has introduced a ranking system for tertiary health facilities, which will see the best hospital, management and employees receiving incentives.

The decision to employ 395 health personnel follows a directive by President Edgar Lungu, who wants frontline workers already attending to