4 waste energy power plants coming

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ALSET Zero Waste Zambia Limited will this year construct four waste energy gasification power plants at a cost of US$350 million in four districts in Lusaka, Southern and Northern provinces.

The districts are Lusaka, Monze, Livingstone and Mpulungu.

Company director Ngozika Onyekwelu said the power plants will produce affordable electricity in the four districts.

Ms Onyekwelu said in an interview yesterday that they will construct power plants with the help of its parent company, Alset Power Company of the United States of America.

Ms Onyekwelu said the power plants will contribute to Government’s green economy and job creation agenda.

She said over 800 permanent jobs are expected to be created after construction of CLICK TO READ MORE