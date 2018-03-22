4 things your dream needs

Analysis: ISAAC MACHISA

HAVE you ever had a dream of accomplishing great things?

A powerful quote attributed to one of America’s most compelling and effective civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr is “I have a dream”.

His dream was simply to end racial segregation and discrimination in America. He was a firm believer that each person, regardless of who they are, deserved a better life than what they had been handed.

Another dream that continues to inspire us all today is that of Ferdinand Porsche. Porsche was an automotive engineer, inventor and founder of the Porsche car company. What prompted him to be a manufacturer specialising in high performance sports cars is this: “I couldn’t find the sports car of my dreams, so I built it myself.”

One thing I like about these two dreamers is that they took responsibility for the ideas they thought, the images they visualised, and the actions they took. They faced the uncomfortable and took risks in order to create the life they wanted to live.

We all have dreams, every single one of us. I have asked hundreds of people about their dreams. Some willingly describe it with great detail, passion and enthusiasm, while others are reluctant to talk about it. Either way, you are born with a life purpose. I believe most successful people learn to identify and acknowledge this purpose. A dream worth pursuing is a picture and blueprint of a person’s purpose and potential. It should empower you to do everything you can to achieve it.

Here is what you need in order to achieve your dream.

1. Have total focus: If you want to realise your dream, you should have the “I’m doing this work and nothing else, and no one can stop me from doing it” mentality. No one can stop a person with a focused mind to do what he or she plans to do.

Many successful people have this in common: they stay focused no matter what’s going on around them. They have the mental strength such that negative things don’t overwhelm them. It is not going to be all rosy but don’t remove your eyes from your goals. Like former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Don’t waste time on anything that does not contribute to your personal development and growth. Do one thing at a time because if you chase two rabbits, both will escape.

2. Build your daily activities around your dream: Thomas Corley, who has extensively studied millionaires, said if you want your dream to come true, you need to create goals around it. You need to break your dream down into daily manageable tasks that you are able to perform.

Everything you do daily should somehow be pointing to the realisation of your dream. Your daily activities should be productive. I will be quick to say that how you structure your day can make or break your success. Therefore, be careful not to let your bad habits like procrastination hold you back from achieving your goals. Certain things are destructive to your dream no matter how good you feel about them. It takes conscious efforts to be disciplined and when you fill your day with positive habits, you lay a foundation for your path to success. Life is short, therefore, do things that matter most.

3. Protect, nurture and value relationships connected to your dream: I have come to realise that one of the key factors that separate the struggling from the successful people is the ability to create, cultivate and develop successful relationships. The truth is that people play a major role in our walk to success. Without others, dreams remain just that – dreams. This means your dream will need the help of others in order for you to achieve it.

Your task is to identify your destiny helpers and know exactly their role in your life and the kind of assistance you will get from them.

4. Protect your health: Good health is critical for a life of success. This is so because you are the vessel that carries your dreams. Your well-being determines your dream’s destiny. This is why successful people invest in their own well-being. Good health means having the ability and energy to do the things you love most. Therefore, prioritising your health is one of the most effective strategies there is in protecting your dreams. If you are not well, your dreams won’t be well, too.

The author is a motivational speaker and mentor.