NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kalulushi

THE death toll of children dying in house fires in recent weeks has risen further with three more being burnt to death in Kalulushi on Friday and another child, a 14-year-old boy, losing his life in similar circumstances in Nchelenge District.

Last week, two toddlers died in separate incidents in Lusaka after the houses in which they had been left unattended caught fire.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/