4 in court over hippo teeth, ivory

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A FORMER banker, a student and two other men have been taken to court after allegedly being in possession of over 100 kilogrammes of elephant ivory and two pieces of hippo teeth without legal documentation.

The accused are Mulemwa Muyendekwa, 57, a businessman of Chibolya, Mufalo Somule, 68, a former banker and real estate agent, of John Chinena , Job Lunga, 32, a student of Kalingalinga, and Joseph Chikumbe, 54, a bricklayer, of John Laing.

The accused are charged with illegal possession of prescribed trophy and unlawful possession of protected trophy.

It is alleged on February 6 this year, the four had 25 cut pieces of elephant ivory weighing 110.4kgs without a certificate of ownership issued by the director of National Parks and Wildlife.

In the second count, it is alleged on the same day, the four had two pieces of hippo teeth without a certificate of ownership. CLICK TO READ MORE