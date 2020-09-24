4 eye troubled Chambishi Metals

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FOUR companies are interested in taking over the Kalulushi-based Chambishi Metals which was placed under care and maintenance early this year.

And the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) wants its members to own shares in mining companies to secure their future.

Chambishi Metals, which is 90 percent owned by Eurasia Resources Group (ERG) and 10 percent by ZCCM-IH, has over 350 jobs hanging after it was placed under care and maintenance.

Management at the mine has failed to provide a recovery plan as suggested by