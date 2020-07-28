4 die in bush fire

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Solwezi

FOUR people have died in a bush fire in suspicious circumstances that have led to the detention of one man.

The four, two adults and two children, were engulfed in the fire while working in their vegetable gardens in Kasempa on Sunday.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has named the victims, of Kamatete, as Bridget Malupande, 38,

Precious Malupande, 18, Kakompe, 4, and Javan Kakompe, 2.

Mr Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Sunday between 12:00 hours and 13:00 hours, and that the incident was reported

to the police by Diamond Katamisha, an officer of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Kasempa.

“Details of the report state that the four people went to their vegetable garden in Kamatete area when a bush

fire engulfed and burnt them to death,” Mr Chushi said.

He said three of the victims died on the spot while Ms Malupande, who was found battling for her life, was

rushed to Mukinge Mission Hospital, where she died of severe burns.