4 die as car plunges into river

CHAMBO NG’UNI, NANCY SIAME

Kabwe, Lusaka

THREE Tanzanians and a Zambian have died after the vehicle in which they were travelling careered off the road and plunged into Lunsemfwa River in Mkushi District.

The victims are Mbaki Bakisi, Uruma Nzuma, Charles Mwashamba and Isaac Phiri, who was driving a Toyota Probox.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said in an interview yesterday that one passenger, Samuel Zulu, escaped unhurt