4 agree to grow cross-border trade

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

FOUR member countries from Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), including Zambia, are expected to enhance small-scale cross-border trade flows through the European Union (EU) financial support of €15 million.

The funds will help support areas such as infrastructure, trade, private sector growth, agriculture, good governance and the fight against climate change in Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).