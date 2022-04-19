37mt of avocados Europe-bound

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Agriculture, through Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary Service (PQPS), has approved the first consignment of over 37 metric tonnes of avocados for export to Europe. The avocado export has been made possible through combined efforts by corporations, namely Stone House Commodities Limited, Circle Transtra International Limited, First Capital Bank, AfriAg Marketing, Buttermere Farms and Tropical Fruit Company of Netherlands. Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi said the development is significant as it will present more opportunities for local farmers to supply the international market. Mr Mbozi commended the companies for their tenacity in creating a value chain in the Zambian agricultural market. He said in a statement recently that the export to regional and international markets sparks more CLICK TO READ MORE