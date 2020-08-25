330,000 NRCs issued so far

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

OVER 330,000 Zambians have acquired national registration cards (NRCs) over the past three weeks during the ongoing phase one of the mobile issuance of the national identity documents.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said the 331,472 Zambians who acquired NRCs are in Northern, Luapula, Coppebelt, North-Western and Eastern provinces.

Mr Kampyongo also announced during a media briefing yesterday that second phase of the mobile issuance of NRCs will start on September 1.