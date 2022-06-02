33,000 cars on ZRA wanted list

KABANDA CHULU Lusaka

A PROBE by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has revealed that over 33,000 motor vehicles imported between 2015 and 2021 and are registered at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) do not have matching records of customs clearance, and have been placed on the wanted list.In a public notice issued yesterday, ZRA states that it carried out an exercise to verify if motor vehicles registered at RTSA from January 1, 2015 to October 31, 2021 are also registered on the Asycuda World and paid taxes.“This exercise has established that 33,045 registered motor vehicles at RTSA do not have matching records of customs

clearance at ZRA," the notice reads. "This may be due to wrongly captured details such as the chassis number or simply there was no clearance with customs. Therefore, these vehicles are of interest to the ZRA."ZRA is, therefore, inviting all those who imported motor vehicles between the stated dates to visit the ZRA website to check if their vehicle is of interest to the authority." ZRA advised people to access the ZRA website and look for motor vehicle search and type in the chassis number as entered in the RTSA registration book.If the vehicle is not on the wanted list, matching results will