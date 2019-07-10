311 youths undergo rehabilitation

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE Great North Road Academy Rehabilitation Centre has rehabilitated about 311 youths from inception to date, says founder of the centre, Rozius Siatwambo.

The centre is a community-based organisation under the Great North Road Academy brand of schools and it aims at rehabilitating youths that are victims of drug and alcohol abuse, depression and other experiences that may have negatively impacted their lives.

Dr Siatwambo said in an interview that the majority of youths under the programme are boys who are undergoing treatment for drug abuse, alcohol addiction and stress and academic challenges.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/