310 Mansa farmers to receive FSP

MANSA – Over 310 vulnerable but viable farmers will benefit from the Food Security Pack (FSP) in Mansa district.

District Commissioner James Nyenjele said the programme, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, is aimed at reducing poverty among vulnerable households wishing to undertake farming activities to sustain themselves.

Mr Nyenjele said on Tuesday during the flagging off ceremony in Kabunda area that the programme targets to help female- and READ MORE