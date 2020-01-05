300 families homeless in Mambwe district

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Mambwe

ABOUT 300 families in Mambwe District in Eastern Province have been left homeless and a number of houses have collapsed due to flash floods.

And the villagers’ crops have been washed away while property and food stuffs have been destroyed following torrential rains in the rural district.

Government has since evacuated the affected families to Chiutika Primary School, which is on higher land.

The floods have affected Jumbe, Mkhanya and Nsefu chiefdoms