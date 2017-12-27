300 Chongwe residents challenge nuclear energy investors

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

OVER 300 Chongwe residents have dragged the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) to court for allegedly allocating their land to investors in nuclear energy.

The 305 residents allege that with the approval of Government, through the Lusaka Province permanent secretary and Chongwe District Commissioner, NISIR took possession of the various plots allocated to them under the Government land empowerment programme.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, group representative Barton Kaombe said the residents have proceeded with developments on their respective plots at different levels.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/