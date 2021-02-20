300 bags mealie-meal found in cement

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

POLICE in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt have intercepted 285 bags of mealie-meal concealed in cement bags destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

Mr Chushi said the bags of mealie-meal were found in one of three trucks carrying cement.

"In our quest to curb smuggling on the Copperbelt, police officers deployed at Kafulafuta check-point on Thursday morning around 05:00 hours intercepted three Howo Sino trucks registration AIB 3090 with trailer registration BAG 7780 ZM, BAL 6917 ZM with trailer registration 5088 ZM and BAE 7387 with trailer registration ALR 1547, each laden with 600 bags of Sinotech cement destined for DRC," Mr Chushi said.