30 street children moved

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

ABOUT 27 street children were on Thursday removed from the streets and taken to a children’s centre as part of Government’s programme to clean up the streets.

Kitwe City Council (KCC) police carried out the clean-up exercise following an increase in the number of street children despite Government having earlier removed them.

KCC public relations manager Chola Mwamba said the street children have been taken to Kawama Street Children Centre.

Ms Mwamba said the ages of the children who were picked up range from 10 to 18 years.

“A team of council police officers picked up 27 street children following complaints from members of the public,

who are usually harassed,” she said.

Ms Mwamba said the council will not condone the harassment of members of the public because it is an infringement on their rights.

She also said the relocation exercise is an ongoing process aimed at cleaning up the street.

The removal of the street children has cheered Kitwe residents, who have urged Government to ensure that the

children do not return on the streets.