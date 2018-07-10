30 Chipata residents trained in fish farming

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

OVER 30 Chipata residents have been trained in fish farming in line with Government’s policy to transform Zambia into a net exporter of fish in the southern African region.

The residents were equipped with modern fishing techniques during a three-day training held in Chipata last week.

The training was conducted by a Lusaka-based fish farmer, Collins Kachaka, in conjunction with Victor Series Production, a Lusaka-based firm.

Dr Kachaka, who is also University of Zambia (UNZA) Centre for Information Communication Technologies director, said Zambia is currently grappling with shortage of fish.

He said the training of fish farmers is in line with President Edgar Lungu's call to venture into fish farming