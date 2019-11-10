3 Western Province toll gates raise K4.6m

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has raised K4.6 million from the three toll gates in Western Province since they started operating early this year.

Meanwhile, workers at Lui Toll Gate between Senanga and Sesheke have launched a red alert campaign against corruption following a rising number of motorists bribing them.

NRFA public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the three toll gates in the province have generated significant revenue since March this year, and urged motorists to continue paying tolls