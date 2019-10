ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THREE Under-17 national team players are targeting leading Zambia to winning another Africa Cup of Nations title and qualifying for the World Cup in future.

Striker Moses Mulenga, who was voted Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship player-of-the-tournament, top-scorer Rickson Ng'ambi and best goalkeeper Iford Mwale said they want the best for Zambian football.