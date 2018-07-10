3 stray lions terrorise people in Isoka

MELODY MUPETA, Isoka

THREE stray lions suspected to have escaped from the North Luangwa National Park are terrorising people in Isoka district in Muchinga Province.

Isoka District Commissioner Evenwell Mutambo said in an interview that the presence of the three lions in the district has caused fear among people in the district.

Mr Mutambo said the stray lions are attacking cattle, forcing owners of the animals to confine themselves indoors.

"The people in the district are living in fear because of the presence of three stray lions that are roaming around the district