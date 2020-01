NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THREE new mines are expected to be opened this year on the Copperbelt and North-Western provinces, Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga has said.

Mr Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that the new mines will be major ones which are expected to push the country's total copper production to 850,000 metric tonnes per year.