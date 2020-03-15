3-nation tournament ‘catches flu’

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE three-nation tournament in which Zambia was scheduled to participate next week in Uganda is hanging by a thread as the hosts are waiting for a report from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) whether the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will go on as scheduled in view of the coronavirus.

Zambia, Mali and hosts Uganda are the three nations that have been invited for the three-nation championship, which is set to kick off next week on Tuesday in Kampala.

"Organisers of the tournament, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), has notified the participating teams that their decision will depend on what