BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THREE illegal miners have died after being buried alive, while five others escaped with injuries after earth collapsed on them while digging for gold in Kasemuka River in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga district.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila and acting Mwinilunga District Commissioner Mwiya Thulani confirmed the incident yesterday.