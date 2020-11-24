3 million to get measles jab

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has rolled out a US$4.4 million measles-rubella campaign with a target to vaccinate 3.4 million children against the disease.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the vaccination is targeting children between the ages of nine months and five years.

Dr Chilufya said this yesterday during the launch of the 2020 second round Child Health Week in Chawama Township.

He thanked cooperating partners for their technical and financial support to Zambia.

“We believe Child Health Week is the engine for child population growth, hence we will continue to invest in child health CLICK TO READ MORE