3 investors interested in golf estate project

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THREE investors have expressed interest in partnering with the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LSMFEZ) in the development of a golf estate.

Recently, LSMFEZ advertised for expression of interest for an equity partner to develop a golf estate and conventional centre as it looks to upscale the zone to realise value.

LSMFEZ managing director Kennedy Mwila said in an interview recently that of the three, two are local.

Mr Mwila said in line with the 2021-2025 strategic plan, the company wants to realise value by ensuring that multiple facilities are developed as opposed to just concentrating on industrial development.

He, however, could not name the three investors.

LSMFEZ has land for industrial investment, commercial centres, institutions, residential and golf course, thus its strategy of