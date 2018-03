CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

A 30-YEAR-OLD businessman of Emmasdale in Lusaka has committed suicide in a lodge by consuming a pesticide which he shared with his two children, who also died.

Joe Tembo killed himself as well as his son and his daughter after his wife reportedly refused to reconcile with him over the weekend.

The children were Shamie, 6, and Fernando, 3.