3 in court for defrauding Chinese company

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THREE people, among them a clinical officer, have been dragged to court for obtaining money by false pretences from a Chinese firm after promising it to clear mukula logs from Zambia to South Africa via Chirundu border post.

In this case, Charles Chilufya, Victor Masumba and Dominic Makandauko are charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

In the first count, it is alleged that Chilufya and Masumba, on December 17, 2017 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained K55,000 from Zhang Jing Ping.

In the second count, Makandauko, with intent to deceive or defraud, obtained over K40,000 under the pretext of clearing the logs from Zambia to South Africa through Chirundu border when in fact not.

In the third count, the three are …