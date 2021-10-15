3 gold miners buried alive at Kasenseli

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mwinilunga

THREE people, among them a 13-year-old boy, were yesterday buried alive while one person sustained a fractured leg after earth collapsed on them while digging for gold at an illegal pit near Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga district. Yesterday’s tragedy, at 09:00 hours, will once again bring into focus the need to bring order to the unregulated gold rush and the strategy of buying the precious metal directly from informal miners. Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) currently operates Kasenseli Gold Mine through its subsidiary Zambia Gold Company (ZGC).

Following discovery of gold deposits at Kasenseli in Mwinilunga in 2019 by small-scale illegal and unlicenced miners, government took over through ZCCM-IH and fenced off the mining area. ZCCM-IH mainly sells to the Bank of Zambia, which has been diversifying the country's forex reserves. There are also other mining areas in Rufunsa, Luano Valley, Lundazi and Ukwimi in Petauke. By law, all small-scale gold miners sell to ZCCM-IH's subsidiary and it is illegal to export or sell to someone else. But Kansanshi Mines, owned by First Quantum Minerals (FQM), is allowed to export as a large scale miner. ZGC site engineer Moses Siyanda confirmed the death of the three miners when