3 family members linked to murder

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THREE members of the same family have been arrested in Kabompo district in connection with the murder of man of Mulundu village in Chief Kalunga’s area. The victim, Lwiji Miyutu, was hacked with an axe by unknown people on Friday last week around 19:30 hours. In a statement yesterday, North-Western Province acting police commanding officer Fred Mulenga confirmed the arrest of the three family members. The suspects are Robert Chiwisha, 70, the alleged mastermind of the murder and father of the victim; Kalunga Ndotolo, 60, the mother of Mr Miyutu; and the victim’s brother, Shadrick Chiwisha, 37.

"Officers from Kabompo Police Station made a follow-up on the earlier murder