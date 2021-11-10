3 dogs trek to Liuwa

GILCHRIST MUSOLO Lusaka

THREE African wild dogs have been translocated to Liuwa Plain National Park from Kafue National Park to boost its tourism profile. The exercise, undertaken by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and African Parks Network (APN), was financially aided by Bob Kwan, while the technical and logistics aspect was managed by Zambian Carnivore Programme and Endangered Wildlife Trust. DNPW director of national parks and wildlife Chuma Simukonda says the measure was taken to reintroduce the species in Liuwa National Park to boost its tourism profile and contribute to the long-term conservation of wild dogs in Zambia.According to a statement issued by APN communications coordinator Francis Chewe yesterday, Dr Simukonda said Government is committed to conserving national parks and investing in their potential to contribute to national development.He said this would result in improved livelihoods in surrounding communities as well as protect the country’s biodiversity.“Zambia is one of the only six remaining countries considered as strongholds for wild dogs on the entire continent.“The return of this endangered species to Liuwa National Park is part of the national wild dog plan that will enable Government to conserve healthy populations of wild dogs,” he said.Dr Simukonda said there are about 6,000 wild dogs remaining in Africa of which 700 are breeding pairs. He said the low numbers are due to loss of habitat for the dogs, humanwildlife conflict, indiscriminate snare trapping and diseases like rabbies and canine distemper.Dr Simukonda said upon arrival in Liuwa National Park, the wild dogs were released into a purpose-built temporary boma where they will remain for eight weeks to facilitate social bonding.He said the dogs have been fitted with satellite collars to allow for continued monitoring of their location and habitat use to protect them.Dr Simukonda said the initial group of female dogs will be supplemented with males in the coming weeks. APN regional director for conservation James Milanzi said Liuwa has emerged as a park that is recovering wildlife.Mr Milanzi said reintroduction of wild dogs is a key milestone in the process of restoration, helping to build a valuable natural asset for Zambia and a future for iconic species in Africa.

“We have worked in close partnership with DNPW and the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)for 18 years to enhance Liuwa plains ability to generate benefits for the people and wildlife.“Thanks to the Zambian government and BRE’s commitment to this landscape, Liuwa has emerged as a park not only hailed for the recovery of its wildlife numbers, but for its international tourism appeal,”Mr Milanzi said.