STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has accorded a State funeral to former freedom fighter and Cabinet minister in the UNIP government Grey Zulu.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti announced the development in a statement yesterday.

“President Lungu has also declared a three-day period of national mourning from Wednesday [today], August 19 to Friday August 21 in honour of the late Alexander Grey Zulu,” Dr Miti said. CLICK TO READ MORE