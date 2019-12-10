3 cops nabbed for stealing excavator

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THREE police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator hydraulic pump, tool box, a heavy-duty battery, diesel and hydraulic oil from a farm in Kasempa district.

The officers are among seven people who were apprehended on Saturday as they attempted to sell the alleged stolen items back to the owner in Ndola.

According to North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila, the alleged theft took place on Thursday last week in Kelongwa area