News

3 cops nabbed for stealing excavator

December 10, 2019
1 Min Read

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola
THREE police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator hydraulic pump, tool box, a heavy-duty battery, diesel and hydraulic oil from a farm in Kasempa district.
The officers are among seven people who were apprehended on Saturday as they attempted to sell the alleged stolen items back to the owner in Ndola.
According to North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila, the alleged theft took place on Thursday last week in Kelongwa area CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1