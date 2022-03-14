3.5% economic growth tenable

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE projected 2022 economic growth of 3.5 percent is tenable though potential challenges may arise from prolonged negotiations with creditors which could delay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval, First National Bank (FNB) Zambia corporate dealer Chileshe Moono has said.

Zambia has secured a three-year US$1.6 billion Extended Credit Facility, which the IMF board is supposed to approve once the country restructures its debt repayment plans with creditors.

Giving an outlook for the year, Mr Moono said the 3.5 percent growth appears conservative given the pro-growth policies being pursued by the new dawn government.

“Of particular concern is the potential delay of the IMF board approval which could significantly put pressure on the treasury and threaten the 6.7 percent budget deficit goal,” he said.

“The repercussions of a delay of the IMF programme could reverberate throughout the economy, particularly through the interest and exchange rates’ channels.”

Mr Moono said other challenges may emanate from the deadlier strains of the coronavirus given low vaccination rates and