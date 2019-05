STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Auditor General’s report of 2017 has revealed that Medical Stores Limited (MSL) failed to transform into a commercial entity despite receiving US$2 million.

The MSL board approved US$2 million to support the development of a business model that was to serve as a guide to the process of transforming MSL into a commercial enterprise by the end of December 2015. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/