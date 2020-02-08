28 pupils gassed

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

TWENTY-EIGHT female pupils at Meheba B Secondary School in Kalumbila district are admitted to Lumwana District Hospital after unknown people sprayed toxic chemicals in a boarding house they were sleeping.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Wednesday night and that five of the pupils are in a critical condition.