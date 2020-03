MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Masaiti

TWENTY-EIGHT people died in two road accidents yesterday in Kalulushi and Masaiti districts on the Copperbelt.

This tragedy has saddened President Edgar Lungu and he wants the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to intensify road patrols to prevent dangerous driving leading to fatalities.