26 workers reside at cemetery to fight COVID-19

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TWENTY-SIX workers at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka have been spending nights at the graveyard for over two months to avert contracting and spreading COVID-19.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, who lives opposite the cemetery, says the affected workers sent him a note requesting for help because they are allegedly being held captive.

But management at the private cemetery says the employees are isolated at will and they are being paid 50 percent extra.

“I have failed to rest as these voters of mine have been held captive inside Memorial Park for over three CLICK TO READ MORE