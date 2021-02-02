255 pregnant during COVID schools closure

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

OVER 255 girls in Kitwe got pregnant last year after schools closed due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The country recorded the first case of coronavirus in March last year and witnessed a surge in the number of cases prompting Government to close schools for six months.

This, however, led some children to engage in illicit activities and 256 girls fell pregnant.

Kitwe district education board secretary Christopher Nyungila said in an interview yesterday that 256 girls from various schools in the district fell pregnant during the period they stayed at home.

Mr Nyungila said the prolonged closure of schools due to COVID-19 spread contributed to high teenage pregnancies in the