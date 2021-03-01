25,000 marriages terminated

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA recorded over 25,000 divorce cases last year mainly due to infidelity, denial of conjugal rights, and use of love potions among married couples.

Last year’s divorce statistics are over 5,000 higher than those granted by local courts in 2019.

The country recorded 20,818 divorces in 2019 and the number increased to 25,851 in 2020.

Eastern Province tops the list of break-ups at almost 5,000, followed by