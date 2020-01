KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

OVER 25,000 farmers in Zambia benefited from a €3 million (about K45 million) project by the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) through the scaling up of climate-resistant solutions for cereal and livestock.

CTA is a joint international institution of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States and the European Union (EU).