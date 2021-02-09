246 inmates assessed for life sentences

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

ALL 246 inmates whose death sentences were recently commuted to life by President Edgar Lungu are being individually assessed as they join other inmates who were serving life and other sentences, Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has said.

Among the inmates who had their death sentences commuted to life ones are Keith Mukata, a lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Chilanga, who shot dead his own security guard at his law firm, and Tshiabu Benos, who stabbed to death her lover, Auto Force proprietor Reeves Malambo, in 2017.

Dr Chileshe said assessment of the inmates who the court sentenced to die at the hands of a hangman was a normal process.

"They are now lifers and they will be